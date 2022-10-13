Chelsea Green reacts to WWE return rumors [Photo]

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to react to rumors of her WWE return.

Green, who is married to Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2018. She was released as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts in April 2021, exactly one year after her husband.

Until recently, Chelsea was Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Deonna Purrazzo as part of VXT. They lost the titles at Bound for Glory last week to Taya Valkyrie and JesSICKa.

Ever since Triple H came to power in WWE, several superstars released under the old regime have been linked to a return. While stars like Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano and Braun Strowman have already made the jump, many more have been thrown in the hat. One such name is Chelsea Green, whose return to the company has been speculated for months now.

The former NXT star recently stoked the fires of speculation by posting a picture from her Impact Wrestling days as the maniacal Van Ness, claiming that she is "loving every minute" of the rumor mill churning.

"Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant"

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant 😁⬇️ https://t.co/TIvV2nXJFH

It remains to be seen what the future entails for the 31-year old.

Triple H is reportedly very interested in signing Chelsea Green to WWE

Recent reports suggest that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is keen on bringing Chelsea Green back to the promotion.

While her time in the company was hampered by injuries and stop-start booking, Green has developed into one of the most entertaining female wrestlers outside the top two promotions.

WrestleVotes on Twitter recently reported that there has been "significant interest" in re-signing Chelsea Green.

"I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell. I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell.

With rumors and reports of Green possibly on her way back to the company, we might see reports of her husband Matt Cardona following suit in the near future, despite the success he has found since his release.

