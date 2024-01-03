Chelsea Green accomplishes major WWE feat for 2023

Despite losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, Chelsea Green accomplished a major feat to end 2023.

The 32-year-old has had an incredible 2023, which saw her win her first title in WWE with Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, the latter tore her ACL, and soon, Piper Niven replaced Deville as the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo dropped the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the December 18 edition of RAW.

Despite the title loss, Chelsea Green ended the year with a massive feat. The Canadian wrestler became the female superstar with the most televised matches in 2023, alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The two featured in 31 televised bouts throughout the year. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Becky Lynch also made the top half of the list with 30 and 28 matches, respectively.

Chelsea Green wanted Cardi B to feature on Chelsea's Got Talent

When Chelsea Green's tag team partner, Sonya Deville, got injured mere days after the two became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in July 2023, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion started holding auditions for Chelsea's Got Talent to find a replacement.

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Green revealed that she wanted to have Cardi B for Chelsea's Got Talent, following which their interaction could have even led to a match between the two:

"If I'm being honest, I wanted Cardi B. And if I couldn't get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B. So, I mean, there were just so many good options in Chelsea's Got Talent, and like, what I really liked is that, we saw people from all over. We did see, you know, main roster talent and announcers," Green said.

She further mentioned some names that were featured on Chelsea's Got Talent, revealing that she had not decided who to pick as her partner:

"We saw Cathy Kelley, R-Truth, but we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn't seen yet. Carmen from NXT auditioned, we saw reality stars like Heidi Montag from The Hills. So, I mean, It could've been anyone. I hadn't decided yet. It was only the preliminary rounds, nobody made it to the semi-finals and the finals."

