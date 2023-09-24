Chelsea Green accuses RAW Superstar of being a "BIG Bully," says she would complain to higher-ups in WWE

Chelsea Green is one of the most entertaining performers on the WWE RAW roster, and her banter with her rivals on social media is always a treat for fans. Her latest back-and-forth with Zoey Stark has also been nothing short of hilarious, and now Green is threatening to complain about Stark to WWE official Adam Pearce.

The one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions has been one of the best rehires the company has made over the past year. Green makes the most of her opportunities and is consistently counted among the most fun acts on WWE programming.

A few minutes back, Chelsea Green shared some screenshots of Zoey Stark responding to a bunch of her tweets sarcastically. She claimed that the 29-year-old was a "BIG BIG bully" and added that she would be talking to Adam Pearce about it during the upcoming episode of RAW. Check out the tweet below:

"Let it be known. @ZoeyStarkWWE is a BIG bully. BIG BIG bully. I will be speaking with @ScrapDaddyAP MONDAY about it," wrote Green.

On the latest edition of the red show, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven took on the newly formed team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. However, the match ended in disqualification after Nia Jax interfered and assaulted everyone.

Chelsea Green on not seeking WWE's permission before starting a major storyline

After Sonya Deville sustained an injury and was ruled out of action, Green began holding auditions on social media to find herself a new tag team partner.

In a recent interview, Chelsea Green revealed that she didn't ask for WWE's permission before kickstarting the angle and added that she had little idea that it would become a hit and find a place on RAW.

"[I wanted to see the whole audition thing play out for a little bit longer] Well, so did I. I was very happy it took off on social media because here's the thing about this generation, is you don't know. You just have to throw sh*t against the wall and see what sticks. And so, for me, that was not my only idea. I had a list of about five or six ideas as I do for my pitches, as I do for everything."

It remains to be seen how long Chelsea Green and Piper Niven remain the Women's Tag Team Champions, as besides Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre also have their eyes on the gold.

