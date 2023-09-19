Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently revealed that she did not ask permission from WWE before starting her 'Chelsea's Got Talent' auditions.

On the July 17, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Deville suffered a torn ACL nearly two weeks later.

While many believed Deville and Green would relinquish their title, the latter announced that she was holding auditions to find a replacement for her injured partner.

Speaking on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Green addressed her 'Chelsea's Got Talent' angle. The RAW Superstar revealed that she did not ask permission from the Triple H-led creative team before starting it and had no idea it would get on TV.

"[I wanted to see the whole audition thing play out for a little bit longer] Well, so did I. I was very happy it took off on social media because here's the thing about this generation, is you don't know. You just have to throw sh*t against the wall and see what sticks. And so, for me, that was not my only idea. I had a list of about five or six ideas as I do for my pitches as I do for everything."

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion added:

"And when I threw it against the wall, and it stuck immediately, I'm like, 'Oh my.. Okay, here we go.' I don't know that that was ever gonna be on TV. That was just me. It was just me doing it. I never asked for permission. I never. I just did it because what's the worst that can happen? The worst that can happen has already happened to me. So, I'm just gonna do it." [13:10 - 13:56]

Chelsea Green addressed her former WWE partner's injury

In her interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Chelsea Green addressed Sonya Deville's injury. The star disclosed that she believes her former partner would come back stronger.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also revealed that she impatiently awaits Deville's return.

“I am counting down the months until Sonya can come back and show the world how strong she is because we have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling. And outside of wrestling, we’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. And I really think she’s gonna come back even better." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Please credit the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.