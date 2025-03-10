Chelsea Green is adamant about adding another WWE star to her faction

Reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is seemingly serious about adding another star to her growing faction. Green recently introduced Alba Fyre as the latest member of her group, helping her retain the US Title against Michin.

On Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Green defended the Women's US Championship against Michin in a Street Fight. The former member of The O.C. was close to dethroning the champ when Fyre pulled the referee to prevent the three count.

Fyre then delivered a kick to Michin's face before using the Canadian Destroyer to incapacitate the number one contender. It allowed Green to remain as the Women's United States Champion.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chelsea Green hinted at adding Dakota Kai to her group along with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Zelina Vega warned Green to leave Kai alone, but the Women's US Champ seemed adamant about recruiting the Damage CTRL member.

"These are HIGHLY trained women!!! What they do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I they have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make them a nightmare for people like you," Green wrote.

As it stands, if Chelsea Green manages to recruit Dakota Kai, her group will consist entirely of international stars. Green is from Canada, while Kai is from New Zealand, and Alba Fyre and Piper Niven are from Scotland.

Piper Niven comments on Alba Fyre's involvement with Chelsea Green

Before Chelsea Green faced off against Michin, Piper Niven was in action earlier on SmackDown. She battled WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, coming up short in what could have been the biggest win of her career.

In an exclusive backstage clip on WWE's YouTube channel, Byron Saxton caught up with Green, Alba Fyre, and Niven, asking questions about their alliance. Here's what Niven said:

"That's classified information, Byron. All that you or anybody else needs to know, is mission accomplished."

It will be interesting to see if the reigning Women's United States Champion continues to add more members to her new group.

