Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss, and others react as former WWE Superstar couple welcomes baby boy

Former WWE Superstars and real-life couple Emma, aka Tenille Dashwood, and Riddick Moss (real name Michael Rallis) recently welcomed their baby boy. Following the announcement, the duo received love and support from many notable names in the pro wrestling world, including messages from Carmella and Kelly Kelly.

Emma and Moss have been together since 2022. The duo tied the knot in 2024, a few months after they were released from WWE. They have majorly stayed off the wrestling radar since leaving the global juggernaut. While Moss has competed in two matches on the Independent Circuit, Emma has stepped inside the squared circle just once.

While their pro wrestling careers may be a bit stagnant, Emma and Riddick Moss have been making great strides in their personal lives. After getting married last year, the couple has now announced the birth of their first child.

The news caught the attention of many notable names from the pro wrestling fraternity. Carmella, Kelly Kelly, and Jessica McKay were among those who left heartfelt messages on the post. Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, Cora Jade, and Mandy Rose liked the post to show their love.

Comments and likes on the announcement post!

Emma and Riddick Moss competed in a few matches together in WWE

Emma and Riddick Moss are among the few real-life couples to have competed alongside each other inside the squared circle. The duo's real-life relationship was acknowledged on WWE programming in 2022 during the male star's feud against Karrion Kross. They competed in multiple mixed-tag team matches against Kross and Scarlett. The duo also teamed up with Kofi Kingston to take on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega in a Mixed match.

It is unclear whether the couple will return to the squared circle, as they have only competed in a handful of matches since being released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2023.

