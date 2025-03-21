Chelsea Green attends Italy vs. Germany Nations League match with male WWE Superstar

Chelsea Green recently attended the Italy vs. Germany match with Drew McIntyre. WWE Superstars are presently in Bologna, Italy, for tonight's episode of SmackDown, which is set to take place at Unipol Arena.

Germany came from behind to turn around a 1-0 deficit against Italy at San Siro. The host took the lead courtesy of Sandro Tonali's opening goal in the ninth minute. The Julian Nagelsmann-managed team scored two second-half goals to complete the comeback in the quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League.

On Instagram, Green shared photos from her visit to San Siro for Italy vs. Germany. The reigning WWE Women's United States Champion also expressed her love for Gli Azzurri.

"I 💙 @azzurri ITALIA vs GERMANIA," wrote Green.

Chelsea Green is open to teaming up with Drew McIntyre in TNA Wrestling

Chelsea Green expressed her interest in teaming up with Drew McIntyre to face Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander in a mixed tag team match. The SmackDown star and Cardona are married in real life.

In an interview with the Cultaholic, Green said she would be open to returning to TNA Wrestling with McIntyre, who has also competed for the promotion in the past.

"Well here's the thing, I'll always love to take on my little demon Rosemary, but I also wouldn't mind seeing my husband Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander take on me and, I'm not sure yet. I'm not sure what man (...) I find them very annoying and smelly and sweaty. Maybe Drew [McIntyre]. I can take Drew because Drew was former TNA, former Impact guy. So that could work."

Chelsea Green is the reigning and inaugural Women's United States Champion. She recently defeated Michin on SmackDown with an assist from Alba Fyre, who joined forces with the champion and Piper Niven.

The 33-year-old successfully retained her title against Sol Ruca on the March 18 episode of NXT.

