Chelsea Green has bold prediction ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Chelsea Green has just made a bold prediction regarding the WWE Royal Rumble.

It is that time of the year when everyone talks about the Royal Rumble. The Premium Live Event is set to take place in January and is one of the most important shows of the year as it kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania.

Every year, WWE Superstars make grand announcements when declaring their entry into the prestigious Royal Rumble match. This year, Cody Rhodes has already announced himself as one of the entrants in the Royal Rumble match. It now appears that another WWE Superstar has followed suit.

Chelsea Green seemingly announced her intentions to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match on social media. Moreover, she pretty much predicted that she was going to win the whole match as she posted a picture of the Royal Rumble poster with her face all over it.

"IF @WWE DOESN’T WAKE UP & REALIZE WHO THEIR STAR IS," she wrote.

Chelsea Green has unfinished business in WWE

Although Chelsea Green's return to WWE didn't go as planned, as she was constantly on the losing end of her matches, she has ended the year on a high as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Before she could return to WWE, Green told Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone that she had unfinished business in the company.

“I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that’s also the beauty of growing up. I have other goals in life now, and at some point, I want to start a family,” Green said. “It would be nice to close the WWE chapter with another run, or another storyline, but that’s not my choice. That’s theirs.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Based on how the past couple of months have gone for her, it looks like she is well on her way to achieving her goals.

What do you make of Chelsea Green's bold prediction? Sound off in the comments section.

