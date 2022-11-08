Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently opened up about a possible return to the company under the creative direction of Triple H.

Green was released from her WWE contract last year alongside multiple other talents due to budget cuts. It's been rumored that the company is interested in bringing her back. During her time away from the company, Green has been on a stellar run, winning the IMPACT Knockouts Title and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Deonna Purazzo. She even appeared in Ring of Honor.

Speaking to WrestleZone, Chelsea Green stated that she would be open to a return to the company as she feels that she has unfinished business over there.

“I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that’s also the beauty of growing up. I have other goals in life now and at some point I want to start a family. It would be nice to close the WWE chapter with another run or another storyline, but that’s not my choice. That’s theirs," said Green.

Chelsea Green says she'd do things differently if Triple H brings her back

After Triple H was appointed the Chief Content Officer, he didn't waste any time in bringing back a few names that were released under Vince McMahon. This includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Emma, and Mia Yim.

Chelsea Green admitted that if WWE re-signs her, things would be different compared to her previous run. The IMPACT star added that she now has a better understanding of how things work in wrestling.

“But this time would be different because I went into it [WWE] the first time, and I was just so doe-eyed and naive, and just thought that I deserved to be listened to and deserved to be heard. Now I realize it’s not always like that... You’re not going to get everything that you ‘deserve’ or everything that you work for, and all you can do is just go in with a totally open mind and just let things happen. So if I did get the chance to go back, and if someone contacted me, I would absolutely have that conversation."

With the Royal Rumble coming up in a few months, we might see a few returns during the match. If Chelsea Green does return to WWE, it could prove to be a great opportunity for Triple H to reintroduce her to fans during the women's Rumble match.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

