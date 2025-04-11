  • home icon
  • Chelsea Green breaks character to praise the fans after WWE Superstars sell out upcoming event

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 11, 2025 01:47 GMT
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green is the current Women's United States Champion (source: Chelsea's X account)

Several WWE Superstars sold out an upcoming event. This even caused Chelsea Green to break character.

Fanatics Fest is a massive sports convention where athletes from various sports interact with and sign autographs for their fans. WWE is a big part of this event, as several of its talents attend and engage with the fans. This year's event is scheduled to take place at the Javits Center.in NYC from June 20-22. WWE stars like Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and many more will be part of the event.

A fan pointed out on X/Twitter that out of all the professional athletes scheduled to attend Fanatics Fest, WWE stars were the only ones to sell out in ten minutes. Chelsea Green noticed this fan's tweet and responded by praising the fans, thus breaking character.

"This is why we’re so blessed to have the fandom that we do. 🙌🏼🙌🏼"

Check out her tweet below:

Chelsea Green revealed she was supposed to win the United States Championship at Survivor Series

Chelsea Green made history at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024 by becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion. However, she was originally set to win the title in her home country of Canada at Survivor Series.

During a recent interview with Click and Tell, Chelsea revealed that she was supposed to be crowned the inaugural champion at Survivor Series, but plans changed, and she wasn't on the show. She noted that she was heartbroken after hearing the news but felt a bit better when she learned she would win it in her husband's hometown.

“Originally, it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be, I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment... So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘oh, like how?’ And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island," she said.
It will be interesting to see who will be able to dethrone Chelsea Green.

Edited by Neda Ali
