Chelsea Green breaks character to praise WWE veteran

Inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has a lot on her plate heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, she broke character to praise Natalya and all her hard work in the industry.

Last year, Natalya went on a hiatus from in-ring competition and returned to Monday Night RAW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been with the promotion for over a decade and witnessed the change in the landscape as it became more wrestling-driven when they ditched the Divas era.

In an interview with Conman167 on YouTube, the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, broke character and spoke highly of Natalya and her contributions to the industry. Moreover, she thought that the second-generation star had more to offer in the coming months and years.

"I think Nattie (Natalya) is just so amazing. She's just had such an incredible career. She's done a lot for women's wrestling, whether it be the Guinness World Record she's broken or even just being on Total Divas and opening up wrestling to mainstream audiences. She's one that I think is so underrated even though we still put her on the pedestal. I think she's got so much more left in her," Green said. [From 05:40 - 06:05]

Chelsea Green wants to face a major WWE name at WrestleMania 41

Last year, Chelsea Green made history in the Stamford-based promotion when she defeated Michin and won the WWE Women's United States Championship. The 33-year-old star has defended the title on a few occasions and retained it. However, she's looking for a challenge.

Speaking in an interview on Myles Talks Wrestling, the inaugural champion wanted to face Alexa Bliss in a match at WrestleMania 41. Green stated she's had her eyes on The Goddess since she returned to the Stamford-based promotion in February 2025.

"I would love that. I mean, there are a few people that I would love to work at a WrestleMania... My eyes have been on Alexa Bliss recently since she came back," Green said.

It'll be interesting to see how the management books Green's first WrestleMania as champion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Conman167 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

