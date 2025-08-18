Chelsea Green breaks character to professes love for WWE Hall of Famer

Chelsea Green is among the most popular heel characters on WWE's female roster. The inaugural Women's United States Champion recently broke character to profess her love for a popular WWE Hall of Famer.

The star in question, Torrie Wilson, was inducted into the Stamford-based promotion's Hall of Fame in 2019. The 50-year-old has made sporadic appearances over the years after announcing her retirement from professional wrestling in 2008. Her last in-ring appearance saw her compete in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Torrie Wilson named Chelsea as the current star she would like to work with. The Hall of Famer also said that she liked the SmackDown star. The Hot Mess took to Instagram stories to share a clip of the interview and broke character to note that she loved Wilson.

"OMG IILY ILY ILY @TORRIEWILSON," wrote Green.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

Chelsea Green shares an interview clip of Torrie Wilson (Picture credits: Green's Instagram Story)

Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice are currently involved in a feud with Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, on the main roster. The Green Regime also showed up on NXT recently to support Ethan Page in his feud with Tavion Heights.

Wrestling veteran shares an interesting take on Chelsea Green's booking

Chelsea Green's booking has been highly inconsistent despite the star being very popular among the fans. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently made an intriguing remark regarding the 34-year-old.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer noted that Green had the ability to get over with the fans regardless of how she got booked. Russo added that it should be a blessing, but was turning out to be a curse for her.

"You know what it is? She got the bulletproof label, man. She got the bulletproof label. No matter what you do to Chelsea, she’s gonna get herself over. That’s a curse, man. It should be a blessing," he said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The Green Regime has recently been making appearances on all three brands. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the heel faction.

