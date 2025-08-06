Chelsea Green breaks character to send heartfelt message to Stephanie Vaquer 

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green broke character today on social media to send a heartfelt message to Stephanie Vaquer. Green is a former Women's United States Champion but lost the title earlier this year.Stephanie Vaquer took to Instagram today to share a photo while wearing Chelsea Green's hat. Vaquer stated that she wasn't a fan of Green, but did like her hat, and suggested that it looked better on her.&quot;I don’t like you @chelseaagreen, but I like your hat, and it looks better on me 😂😘,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGreen responded to Vaquer's message on Instagram and told her she was lucky she was cute. You can check out Green's response in the image below.&quot;YOU ARE SO LUCKY YOU ARE CUTE, LA PRIMAVERA 🤬🤬🤬🤬,&quot; she wrote.Green responded to Vaquer on social media. [Image credit: Stephanie Vaquer on Instagram]Vaquer won a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution last month to earn a title shot at Clash in Paris. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to become the new Women's World Champion and will defend the title against Vaquer at the PLE later this month.Vince Russo criticizes Stephanie Vaquer following a promo on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Stephanie Vaquer following her promo on WWE RAW last month after winning the Battle Royal at Evolution.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion was subpar at promos. He suggested that the segment should have been done as a pre-tape to avoid her struggling with a microphone.&quot;Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Every everybody's a great freaking wrestler,&quot; he said.Stephanie Vaquer @Steph_VaquerLINKEvery hit has a backstory. Every fall, a lesson. None of this is luck.It will be interesting to see if Vaquer can become the Women's World Champion at WWE Clash in Paris.