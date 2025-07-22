“She’s absolutely awful” - Former Women’s Champion buried by Vince Russo after what happened on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE RAW has a few young wrestlers on the roster who have been earmarked for future success. One of them that seems primed for glory in the future is none other than former NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. The 32-year-old recently made the jump to the main roster and is already making waves.

Ad

La Primera won the Battle Royale at Evolution this past month and has secured herself a shot at the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at the only double champion in NXT history.

Talking about her appearance on RAW this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed "she's absolutely awful" on the mic. He went on to say that he couldn't care less about Vaquer, even if she's a great wrestler, because everybody is a great wrestler.

Ad

Trending

"Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Every everybody's a great freaking wrestler," [18:24 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella are currently involved in a feud with Chelsea Green and her 'Secret Hervice'. The two could team up for a huge match at SummerSlam against Green and her lackeys, which could open the doors for a huge surprise.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE