  • “She’s absolutely awful” - Former Women’s Champion buried by Vince Russo after what happened on RAW (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:26 GMT
Former champion buried by veteran. (Image via the wrestler
Former champion buried by veteran. (Image via the wrestler's instagram)

WWE RAW has a few young wrestlers on the roster who have been earmarked for future success. One of them that seems primed for glory in the future is none other than former NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. The 32-year-old recently made the jump to the main roster and is already making waves.

La Primera won the Battle Royale at Evolution this past month and has secured herself a shot at the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at the only double champion in NXT history.

Talking about her appearance on RAW this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed "she's absolutely awful" on the mic. He went on to say that he couldn't care less about Vaquer, even if she's a great wrestler, because everybody is a great wrestler.

"Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Every everybody's a great freaking wrestler," [18:24 onwards]
Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella are currently involved in a feud with Chelsea Green and her 'Secret Hervice'. The two could team up for a huge match at SummerSlam against Green and her lackeys, which could open the doors for a huge surprise.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
