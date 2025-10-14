Chelsea Green breaks character to send heartwarming message to her husband

Chelsea Green broke character to send a heartfelt message to her husband ahead of tonight's episode of WWE NXT. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in 2024 and has become a star on WWE television by portraying a heel.Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, will be competing on NXT tonight. The former Intercontinental Champion will be squaring off against Josh Briggs in a singles match during tonight's show.Cardona hasn't competed in a match in the company since his loss to Bobby Lashley on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW. The veteran took to social media to promote his return match tonight on NXT, and his wife, Chelsea Green, responded with a heartfelt message. She noted that she would be watching Cardona's match tonight, and you can check out her message in the post below.&quot;♥️ I’ll be watching,&quot; she wrote.Green and Alba Fyre are in a tag team known as The Green Regime on WWE SmackDown. The duo challenged Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the September 19 episode of the blue brand, but they were unable to capture the titles.Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H's booking of Chelsea GreenWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Triple H's booking of Chelsea Green in the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that the third episode of WWE Unreal revolved around Green, and Triple H claimed that her winning the Women's United States Championship would take her to the next level. Russo stated that wound up not being the case for the former champion and suggested that the blame was on The King of Kings.&quot;A lot of the third episode revolved around Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Green has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Green?&quot; Russo said.WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKChelsea Green reflects on the night of becoming the first ever women’s US champion 🏆 “It was just one of those moments where if nothing good in my career ever happens to me ever again, I’m good” (via Lightweights)It will be interesting to see if Matt Cardona can defeat Josh Briggs later tonight on NXT.