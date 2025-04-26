Chelsea Green breaks silence after losing the WWE Women's United States Championship on SmackDown

Chelsea Green lost the WWE Women's United States Championship on the latest edition of SmackDown. On X, the former champion broke her silence after losing the title to Zelina Vega.

At Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, Green defeated Michin to win the Women's United States Championship. The win marked her first singles championship accomplishment in the company.

On X, The Hot Mess sent a short message after losing the Women's United States Championship, claiming she had been "impeached!"

"I’ve been impeached. CHELS 2025!" she wrote.

After winning the Women's United States Championship on December 14, 2024, Chelsea Green successfully defended the title on multiple occasions against Michin and also against NXT's Sol Ruca.

The 34-year-old superstar also formed a new faction, The Green Regime, consisting of her long-term tag team partner, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

Fyre helped Green defeat Michin on a previous edition of SmackDown. As for Vega, the win marked her first singles title victory in WWE. Not only did she enjoy her championship win, but the former LWO member also celebrated the return of her husband, Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion returned to WWE on this week's SmackDown, confronting The Miz.

