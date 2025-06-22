Chelsea Green breaks down in tears after WWE fan hands her someone precious

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green reacted emotionally on Saturday at an event in New York City following a fan's gesture. Green broke down in tears after being handed something precious and full of life.

Several WWE stars were at Javits Center in New York City since Friday for this year's Fanatics Fest. Green interacted with fans during the event, acting like a politician and greeting everyone.

In a video shared by Fanatics Collect on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former U.S. Champion looked like a President when a fan handed her a baby. The Hot Mess was overwhelmed emotionally, going from shock to joy to awe and finally breaking down in tears.

Chelsea Green even screamed after returning the baby, breaking down before the video cut off.

WWE was well-represented at the event. In addition to Chelsea Green, other stars present in the past two days included Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon, Logan Paul, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Seth Rollins.

More stars like Kevin Owens, Big E, Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Trish Stratus and Penta are all advertised to appear this Sunday.

Chelsea Green reveals Matt Cardona's reaction to being mentioned by John Cena on SmackDown

John Cena dropped his version of the "pipebomb" on Friday's episode of SmackDown, with CM Punk lying in the ring after going through a table. Cena name-dropped former WWE stars such as Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder).

Speaking on the Fanatics Live signing on Saturday, Chelsea Green shared that Cardona was wrestling when Cena mentioned him in his promo. Her husband couldn't believe it happened and was baffled by the big shoutout.

"He's chronically online. He never, ever, ever leaves his phone. He happened to be wrestling, so he wasn’t online, didn't know. I got to break the news to him. Yeah! Rare occurrence. ... So, I got to tell him and he was so flustered. He's like, 'Well, I don’t understand.' 'Just go watch it,'" Green said. [H/T - Fightful]

Cena and Cardona share history, with the latter betraying the former during a storyline involving Eve Torres.

