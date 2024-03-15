Chelsea Green called a cheater by WWE veteran; 'compliments' her

WWE Superstar Natalya has sent out a message praising Chelsea Green ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week's WWE Main Event, which was pre-taped prior to Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green emerged victorious over Natalya in a singles match. Green secured the win with her signature move, the Unprettier.

Natalya has now shared a message following the bout. The former Women's Champion complimented Chelsea Green in a way despite labeling her as a cheater. Natalya highlighted that Green's legs were perfect for applying her submission move, the Sharpshooter.

"Despite @ImChelseaGreen cheating in the match (A LOT), I love wrestling her. Her legs are perfect for applying a Sharpshooter…," Natalya wrote.

Bianca Belair wants to see Natalya in WWE Hall of Fame

With over 20 years in professional wrestling, Natalya has undoubtedly solidified herself as one of the most dependable veterans and a role model for many in the Women's division.

During a recent interview, Bianca Belair expressed her desire to see Natalya get inducted into the Hall of Fame while she's still actively wrestling, drawing parallels to Rey Mysterio's induction.

"If you look at Nattie's (Natalya) resume and what she has done, and how long she has been here. I would love to see her one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame but still be able to go and have a match at WrestleMania like Rey Mysterio. I love when they can be inducted into the Hall of Fame but they are still backstage with us," said Belair.

At the age of 41, Natalya continues to showcase her strength in the ring, with potentially a few more years ahead before she considers retiring. It will be intriguing to see if WWE opts to induct her into the Hall of Fame before she hangs up her boots.

