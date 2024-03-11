WWE veteran has heartfelt reaction to Bianca Belair pushing for Hall of Fame induction

A WWE veteran has shared her reaction today on social media to Bianca Belair pushing for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the U.S. Express have already been announced as Class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees so far.

Bianca Belair competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month but came up short. As of now, she is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 40. In an interview with wrestling journalist Justin Labar, The EST praised Natalya and said she would love to see her get inducted into the Hall of Fame, while she is still an active performer.

"If you look at Nattie's (Natalya) resume and what she has done, and how long she has been here. I would love to see her one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame but still be able to go and have a match at WrestleMania like Rey Mysterio. I love when they can be inducted into the Hall of Fame but they are still backstage with us," said Beliar. [From 00:04 - 00:23]

Natalya shared her reaction on her official X (formerly Twitter) account and stated that Belair had just made her day, further adding that she is excited for the future and would like to make "magic" with Belair as well.

"Thank you so much @BiancaBelairWWE. This made my entire day🥹 I’m truly so excited to keep making magic… especially with you. So much magic left to be made❤️", she wrote.

You can check out her X post below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer pitches interesting opponent for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend and former WWE writer Vince Russo would like to see Naomi and Bianca Belair square off at WrestleMania XL next month.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws earlier this year ahead of Naomi's return during the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27, Russo suggested the two stars square off at WrestleMania. Russo noted that Belair and Naomi are two of the greatest female athletes in wrestling and the match could be very memorable if booked correctly.

"I don't know if they ever did this, but when you look at her and you look at Bianca Belair, you gotta be looking at perhaps the two greatest female athletes in wrestling," Russo said. "I don't think they went down that road before. Now, to me, that alone, if you built that right and you've got two blue-chip athletes in that ring, that could be the biggest thing that she's ever done in her career, and the most memorable. But, again, bro, it's gotta be done right." [5:15 – 5:53]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair's direction for WrestleMania next month is currently up in the air. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the former champion at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia next month.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Bianca Belair vs. Naomi at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion