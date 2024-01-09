Ex-WWE star should face Bianca Belair if she returns after 20-month absence, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has been one of WWE's most prominent stars over the last three years. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Triple H should book Naomi against The EST if she returns to the company.

Fightful Select recently reported that Naomi could re-sign with WWE when her TNA contract expires soon. The 36-year-old, known in TNA as Trinity, has not appeared on WWE television since walking out of RAW with Sasha Banks in May 2022.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. He pitched the possibility of Naomi facing Belair in a blockbuster return match:

"I don't know if they ever did this, but when you look at her and you look at Bianca Belair, you gotta be looking at perhaps the two greatest female athletes in wrestling," Russo said. "I don't think they went down that road before. Now, to me, that alone, if you built that right and you've got two blue-chip athletes in that ring, that could be the biggest thing that she's ever done in her career, and the most memorable. But, again, bro, it's gotta be done right." [5:15 – 5:53]

Bianca Belair and Naomi's WWE history

As Vince Russo referenced, Bianca Belair and Naomi never went one-on-one during the latter's previous run with the company.

On the night of her walkout, Naomi was reportedly supposed to become the number one contender for Belair's RAW Women's Championship. The storyline would have led to a match at Hell in a Cell 2022, but WWE's higher-ups were forced to cancel the plan.

The two women have only ever competed against each other in multi-person matches, including the Royal Rumble in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

