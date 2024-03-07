WWE Legend returning to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame weeks after competing in AEW could happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard believes a former ECW Champion could return to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former ECW Champion in question is Rob Van Dam. Heyman played multiple roles in WWE backstage. He also managed several top superstars on screen, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. The 58-year-old is now a member of The Bloodline. He is The Special Counsel and Wiseman for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

A few days ago, the Stamford-based company announced that Heyman would be the first inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame. Prichard was asked who he thinks should induct the Father of ECW on the Taking You to School podcast. He suggested the name of Rob Van Dam:

"Oh, that's a great question. Has to be somebody from ECW. Maybe [Rob] Van Dam. Well, Van Dam is in good standing. Van Dam is a Hall of Famer. So, I don't know about The Dudley Boyz. I don't know their feeling about that. But Van Dam, Dudleyz, Tommy Dreamer," he said. [From 07:37 to 08:04]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently praised his former boss Paul Heyman

Rob Van Dam has a special connection with Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer was one of Heyman's top stars in ECW for several years. The latter even helped Van Dam win his first WWE Championship.

In an interview with Sportkeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam praised his former boss, stating he was not surprised by his success:

"Surprised is a big word. It's been very organic and natural and a long time coming. It wasn't like something that happened overnight (…) The first time we saw him on WWE might have been like an overnight kinda shock for us because we thought they were our mortal enemies, and there's Paul with the headset on, and I thought like, 'Wow, he must have to do this because he had no other choice because ECW's in such a state.'"

Check out the video below:

Rob Van Dam has recently been competing in AEW. Nearly two weeks ago, he joined forces with Hook and Adam Page to face Brian Cage, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland on Dynamite. However, his team lost.

Do you think Van Dam will induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Taking You to School and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of the article.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE