RVD gives his honest opinion on Paul Heyman in WWE (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam (RVD) was one of the top stars in Paul Heyman's ECW promotion between 1996 and 2001. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend provided his thoughts on how his former boss remains an integral figure on WWE television in 2023.

Heyman currently performs as the on-screen special counsel for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The former ECW owner has represented several high-profile names throughout his career, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

RVD told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he is not surprised by Heyman's continued success in the industry:

"Surprised is a big word. It's been very organic and natural and a long time coming. It wasn't like something that happened overnight (…) The first time we saw him on WWE might have been like an overnight kinda shock for us because we thought they were our mortal enemies, and there's Paul with the headset on, and I thought like, 'Wow, he must have to do this because he had no other choice because ECW's in such a state.'" [0:48 – 1:16]

Paul Heyman's hardcore-themed ECW was viewed by many as the rebellious alternative to WCW and WWE. Unbeknownst to Van Dam and the rest of the ECW roster, Heyman had a good relationship with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon in real life.

"We learned a lot afterwards about how he was doing business with them before," Van Dam added. "So, with that insight, it makes it even more of a natural progression. He does a great job, and I love how right away he seemed to pick certain wrestlers as projects that he would help or whatever, and I was seeing his genius and appreciation for his skills spreading throughout the WWE." [1:16 – 1:49]

Watch the video above to hear Van Dam's story about the time Heyman did not want him to join WCW.

RVD on Paul Heyman's brief WWE ECW tenure

In 2001, Paul Heyman joined WWE after ECW filed for bankruptcy. He worked as a commentator, on-screen personality, and behind-the-scenes creative team member.

Rob Van Dam recalled how Heyman left WWE in 2006 due to backstage disagreements about the company's revamped ECW brand:

"He got a lot of pushback at first when I was there and we were bringing ECW back. He had all these ideas that were very counterproductive to the other ideas that the rest of the office had that didn't understand ECW, but he got more and more respect and more and more control, rightfully so." [1:49 – 2:08]

Paul Heyman returned to WWE in 2012 as an on-screen character. More than a decade on, Van Dam is happy to see the 58-year-old thriving in today's wrestling world:

"That's awesome that he's in a position where he is, and I assume that he's being rewarded [financially]. I know he is. He's too good of a businessman, even if some people are gonna laugh at that, to [not] be rewarded for all of his time and efforts." [2:09 – 2:24]

