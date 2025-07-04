Chelsea Green calls out two WWE stars for imitating her

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 04, 2025 02:39 GMT
Chelsea Green is a SmackDown star (Image via WWE.com)
Chelsea Green is a SmackDown star (Image via WWE.com)

Chelsea Green took to social media to react to a recent tweet from Natalya. The latter shared a photo with her tag team partner, Maxxine Dupri, on X/Twitter, and they were doing a familiar pose.

The Hot Mess is a character that many fans enjoy watching, even though she's a heel. Ever since she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion, she has adopted a patriotic theme for her character and is even the leader of The Green Regime faction.

After Natalya sent out a tweet on X announcing that Maxxine Dupri would be a guest on Busted Open Radio, Chelsea Green commented on the post, which included a photo of the duo. She called out the stars for imitating her.

"It’s looking like Miss Nattie & Maxy are my #1 fans… Imitation is the highest form of flattery," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Chelsea Green reflects on her WWE release in 2021

The Hot Mess was released by WWE in 2021 along with many other talents due to budget cuts. She reflected on the matter while speaking on the Lightweights podcast and revealed that her husband, Matt Cardona, gave her a heads-up.

"I got very lucky because Matt called me like three minutes before I was fired and said 'You're about to get fired.' I don't know how [he knew]. I'm so glad he did because it just gave me a split second in my kitchen – I was with Santana Garrett – to regroup and be like 'How am I going to handle this?'"
She added:

"It's awkward. I'm sitting there with one of my girl friends like is she going to get fired? Is it just going to be me? Either way, it's awkward. If it's just me, that's awkward because now I'm fired in front of my friend who's sitting there having tea with me. Or are we both going to get fired? That's f***ing awkward too, then we're both fired and we both don't have jobs." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Chelsea Green is advertised for WWE Evolution. She'll probably compete in the Battle Royal.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
