Chelsea Green celebrates milestone ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green has put out an update on social media. The 33-year-old superstar has reminded the WWE Universe that she is celebrating a major milestone.

On December 14, 2024, Green defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Today, she took to X to share that she has hit 33 days as champion.

The tweet featured a picture of her in an American-themed outfit, title in hand, which has been her style lately. It was taken backstage at Pechanga Arena, the location of tonight's SmackDown.

She also captioned the tweet with a simple declaration: It was day 33 of her being a "champion of the people."

"Day 33 of being a champion of the people @WWE #SmackDown," wrote Chelsea Green.

So far, Chelsea Green has done a stellar job as United States Champion. The fans are enjoying her reign, which is a testament to her claim that she is a champion of the people. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both her and the US Title.

Chelsea Green has made some huge predictions for 2025

2024 ended with a bang for Chelsea Green as she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Now though, it is 17 days into 2025, and it is sure to be yet another exciting year of wrestling, both for Green and the fans around the world. But, how will things pan out for The Hot Mess this year?

Well, Green made some huge predictions for 2025 in a short interview posted on WWE on Netflix's Instagram account. She was asked several questions like, "Who was the one to watch?" "Who was going to have the most exciting rivalry?" and "Who will be your superstar of the year?" among others.

Unsurprisingly, her answer for every single question was none other than herself.

So far, her predictions have been spot on. 2025 has been good to Green, but there is still plenty of time left in the year. Hopefully, for her sake, come the end of the year, all of her predictions would have come true.

