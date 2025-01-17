Chelsea Green makes huge WWE predictions for 2025

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green ended 2024 on a high note by winning her first singles title in the Stamford-based company. The Hot Mess recently made some bold predictions for the new year.

The 33-year-old has been among the most entertaining characters on the main roster for some time. Green capped off an impressive year by defeating fellow SmackDown Superstar Michin to become the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion on the December 14 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Earlier today, WWE on Netflix posted a video of Chelsea Green on Instagram answering several questions, including who could be the superstar of the year, the one to watch out for, the most deserving champion, among others. The Women's United States Champion responded to each query with her name, claiming she would be a star in 2025.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Chelsea Green opens up about the special request she made to WWE writers

Despite being a heel, Chelsea Green has received immense crowd support, even receiving cheers from the fans during the shows. As soon as Nick Aldis unveiled the Women's United States Championship on November 8, a large section of the WWE Universe wanted her to win the title.

In a recent interview with the Huge Pop! podcast, Green addressed the situation, claiming that as a heel character herself she felt bad for her babyface opponents. Chelsea noted why it made her uncomfortable. The SmackDown Superstar added she had asked the writers if they could do something about it.

"I feel worse for my opponent. It's not necessarily about me. It's about my opponent not getting the reaction that they deserve as a babyface. That makes me feel uncomfortable because, as a former babyface, I wouldn't wanna be in that position. So, that's where I struggle, and that's where I've kinda spoken to the writers, how can we write some things that will rub maybe the crowd the wrong way and we can turn this in our favor," she said. [From 10:50 onwards]

You can check out Chelsea Green's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green successfully defended her title against Michin last week on SmackDown after interference from her tag team partner, Piper Niven. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Who do you think will be the next challenger for the Women's United States Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

