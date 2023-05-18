Chelsea Green claims 32-year-old superstar should be fired after "senseless" move on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has suggested that a WWE RAW star should be fired after hitting a move she has deemed to be too dangerous.

She returned to the company earlier this year in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Chelsea only lasted only five seconds in the bout before she was hurled over the top rope by Rhea Ripley, who went on to win the Royal Rumble after being the first entrant. Since the premium live event in January, she has complained nonstop to WWE official Adam Peace and recently joined a tag team with Sonya Deville.

Raquel Rodriguez recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championships with Liv Morgan. The one-half of tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match this past Monday on RAW. During the bout, Raquel sent Chelsea face-first into the top rope.

The Wrestling Should Be Fun Twitter account tweeted out the sequence and asked their followers to name the move. Chelsea quote-tweeted the post and suggested the champion should be fired for the "senseless" maneuver.

"The “SHE SHOULD BE FIRED FOR DOING SOMETHING SO SENSELESS” ☺️, " tweeted Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green confronts Hall of Famer Road Dogg over WWE Draft

Chelsea Green recently confronted Hall of Famer Road Dogg over her name not being called quickly enough during the WWE Draft.

While Sonya and Chelsea eventually were selected by RAW, it took a while for them to be picked in this year's draft, and Green was very unhappy about it. Road Dogg appeared during the draft to announce a couple of selections and was interviewed backstage by Megan Morant. However, Chelsea quickly interrupted the interview and scolded Road Dogg for not announcing her name.

"Hi, I'm sorry, maybe my hearing wasn't working but I believe my name wasn't called. Then I thought maybe my vision is impaired because I didn't see my name drafted on Twitter either." Chelsea continued, "I'm sorry. Who's your manager?" Jim Jackson? Well, I'm gonna go ahead and I'm gonna speak to Jim Jackson. And next time we speak, he's gonna have an answer for me." [From 0:45 - 0:58]

Chelsea has been a very entertaining character since her return to WWE but hasn't found much success in terms of winning matches. It will be fascinating to see if she and Sonya Deville can become a viable tag team on the main roster moving forward.

