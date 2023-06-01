Chelsea Green claims current WWE Champions look like “Lego men” 

Chelsea Green isn't afraid to speak her mind, whether you like what she has to say or not.

Green has been very outspoken since returning to WWE earlier this year and has made Adam Pearce's life a living hell on almost a weekly basis. Now that she's teamed up with Pearce's former management partner Sonya Deville, things have seemingly gotten even worse for him and the rest of the women's division.

RAW Superstars Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about newly-crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Green said the best part of them is their entrance because they walk out looking like little Lego men.

"Their reign? I'm sorry; first of all, has it been 48 hours? The best part of them is their entrance when they walk in looking like little Lego men," Chelsea Green said. "This is gonna be very short-lived, and I want everyone to know that. Enjoy it. It's a flash in the pan. Enjoy it now, because I promise you the true champions, the true superstars will be in there holding those beautiful championships above their heads, and that's going to be a moment that you all will remember that will go down in the history books." [40:13 - 40:55]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Chelsea Green said Ronda & Shayna Baszler walk to the ring like little Lego men Chelsea Green said Ronda & Shayna Baszler walk to the ring like little Lego men 💀 https://t.co/7zBfHs4Vep

Are Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville the first opponents for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler?

While it seems like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for a while, that doesn't mean that they aren't going to need a lot of opponents to face in the coming months.

Depending on how WWE wants to position Rousey and Baszler, it seems like Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville would be the perfect opponents for the champions if they wanted them to lean on the babyface side of things.

What do you make of Green's comments? Do you think she and Deville are the best choices to end Rousey and Baszler's reign in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

