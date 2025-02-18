Chelsea Green claims longtime rival has lost her mind

Chelsea Green has been feuding with a female SmackDown star. She has now claimed that the star has lost her mind.

Chelsea Green and Michin's feud dates back to a few months ago. The two women even competed in a dumpster match, which the latter won. However, this didn't settle their score as they met again in the finals of the Women's United States Championship tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024. Chelsea won this match thanks to interference from Piper Niven.

Michin received two more rematches against Green but was unable to win the title. However, it looks like their feud may not be over yet. On Presidents' Day, Michin posted a clip to social media mocking the Women's United States Champion. Chelsea responded to the clip, claiming that her rival had lost her mind.

"She’s officially gone nuts. Someone call the looney bin, we’ve got someone we’d like to admit."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo slammed Chelsea Green's recent booking

Chelsea Green is one of the most popular stars on the SmackDown roster despite being a heel. However, even though she's a champion, her booking has not lived up to expectations. She has only defended her title against the same opponent she has beaten before, and when she faced Naomi in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber, she was on the losing end.

Vince Russo addressed this on a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass when he slammed Triple H's booking of Chelsea and Lyra Valkyria, who both lost their Elimination Chamber qualifying matches despite being champions. He further stated that this won't help get them over.

"Chelsea is the United States Champion, she's facing Naomi. Valkyria is the Intercontinental Champion, facing Bayley. What did they do? Bayley beat Valkyria, the champion, to go in the Chamber - and Naomi beat (Chelsea). They look at it like 'Oh well, Chelsea is the champion and she's over.' No, it doesn't work that way. Both of the champions, they just got the belts and you beat both of them within five days. How are you ever going to get anybody over that way, Mac? You know, you've put decades into this business, Mac." [From 13:32 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship.

