"How are you going to get anybody over" - Former WWE writer slams Triple H's booking (Exclusive)

Triple H may be the internet's favorite booker of the year but that doesn't mean everybody agrees with his vision for the product. As a matter of fact, a former WWE writer recently called out The Game over his booking of late.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo slammed Triple H's booking by specifically pointing out his treatment of two major champions, Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria, in WWE.

"Chelsea is the United States Champion, she's facing Naomi. Valkyria is the Intercontinental Champion, facing Bayley. What did they do? Bayley beat Valkyria, the champion, to go in the Chamber - and Naomi beat (Chelsea). They look at it like 'Oh well, Chelsea is the champion and she's over.'"

He continued:

"No, it doesn't work that way. Both of the champions, they just got the belts and you beat both of them within five days. How are you ever going to get anybody over that way, Mac? You know, you've put decades into this business, Mac." [From 13:32 onwards]

Triple H's lineup for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match features Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Liv Morgan at the time of this writing.

Fans will have to wait to see who Hunter books as the sixth and final participant in the match-up.

