  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • "How are you going to get anybody over" - Former WWE writer slams Triple H's booking (Exclusive)

"How are you going to get anybody over" - Former WWE writer slams Triple H's booking (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 15, 2025 06:31 GMT
Triple H is WWE
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer (Image via WWE.com).

Triple H may be the internet's favorite booker of the year but that doesn't mean everybody agrees with his vision for the product. As a matter of fact, a former WWE writer recently called out The Game over his booking of late.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo slammed Triple H's booking by specifically pointing out his treatment of two major champions, Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria, in WWE.

"Chelsea is the United States Champion, she's facing Naomi. Valkyria is the Intercontinental Champion, facing Bayley. What did they do? Bayley beat Valkyria, the champion, to go in the Chamber - and Naomi beat (Chelsea). They look at it like 'Oh well, Chelsea is the champion and she's over.'"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

"No, it doesn't work that way. Both of the champions, they just got the belts and you beat both of them within five days. How are you ever going to get anybody over that way, Mac? You know, you've put decades into this business, Mac." [From 13:32 onwards]

Triple H's lineup for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match features Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Liv Morgan at the time of this writing.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Fans will have to wait to see who Hunter books as the sixth and final participant in the match-up.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone, and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी