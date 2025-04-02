Chelsea Green claims WWE passed on hiring her due to diversity quotas

Chelsea Green is currently on a history-making WWE run as the inaugural Women's United States Champion. The controversial Superstar took a long road to the top of the world's largest wrestling company with successful stops in other promotions. Green remained focused on her WWE goal and is now opening up on diversity and what officials have told her in the past.

America's Head of State had her first WWE tryout in March 2015. Green tried out for the company while chasing the ECCW Women's Championship on the Canadian indies as Jaida, and shortly before her first title reign as ASW Women's Champion. This was also around nine months after Green debuted on RAW as Daniel Bryan's physical therapist, Megan Miller.

Green's first World Wrestling Entertainment tryout came four months before she began filming season six of Tough Enough. Green had multiple tryouts with the Stamford-based company but was not hired until the tryout camp in August 2018.

Speaking to Click & Tell, the 33-year-old talked about how WWE wants diversity on the roster and recalled making up for her lack of diversity by standing out with more character work. Chelsea also noted how she did not receive offers at earlier tryouts due to hiring quotas, as the company was only seeking certain demographics at that time.

"I've had a lot of WWE tryouts where they've said, no, we're not hiring that demographic and I totally respect that. Because when I'm watching wrestling, I don't wanna just see 10 blonde white girls in the ring, right? We love Bianca because she brings something new to the table. ... We had a Chinese Superstar, Xia Li. She's no longer at WWE with us. How amazing is that for all the little girls and boys in China to see her out there bringing her Chinese culture and heritage to the ring? That's special. The Brazilian girls that we have, we have like Taekwondo girls. We have like everything that's really special for the people that are sitting, watching, thinking like, I don't see myself in anyone in the ring. They can't say that. They see everyone," Chelsea Green said. [H/T to Fightful]

Green talked in-depth about diversity in WWE and how it impacted her experience. She noted that as a white woman from Canada with an average background, she had to make sure her story, journey, and work were special.

The Secret Hervice celebrated after WWE SmackDown

The Green Regime is mounting momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Chelsea Green leads her presidential faction that also features The Secret Hervice tag team, consisting of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

Friday's SmackDown in London saw The Secret Hervice defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in just over six minutes. The inaugural Women's United States Champion took to Instagram to celebrate with a performance, declaring them to be America's greatest tag team.

"In celebration of my Secret Hervice winning their first match as Americas Greatest Tag Team, I will be putting on a performance [saluting face emoji] [American flag emoji] [heart emoji]," Chelsea Green wrote with the video below.

Green is expected to defend against Zelina Vega in the near future. After Friday's SmackDown match, The Green Regime attacked Chance and Carter until Vega made the save, but she was also attacked before Chelsea stood tall with her title in the air.

