Alba Fyre officially debuts new WWE character following surprise shakeup

WWE Superstars are often subjected to stop-start pushes and the re-packaging of their gimmicks. Alba Fyre has undergone a few setbacks amid success in recent years, but the future was up in the air after the Scottish Superstar recently lost her tag team partner. Now WWE has officially debuted the latest character for Fyre.

Ad

The Hardcore Daredevil first worked for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 but officially inked her contract in early 2019. Fyre eventually became the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion with her 649-day run, before later linking up with rival Isla Dawn to form The Unholy Union. The final NXT and one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were forced to disband on February 8 after Dawn was released.

Fyre joined Chelsea Green's presidential administration as part of the Secret Her-vice on last week's SmackDown, helping the inaugural Women's World Champion retain over Michin in a Philly Street Fight. Billed as Slaygent A, along with Piper Niven as Slaygent P, Alba officially debuted her new character in a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley at today's SmackDown tapings, which will air tonight.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Green is now set to defend her title against Zelina Vega, but first, Vega must go through Niven on next week's SmackDown. The champion recently sent an invite to Drew McIntyre, hoping to recruit him as Slaygent D.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback