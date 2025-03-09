Chelsea Green sends curious invitation to Drew McIntyre after WWE SmackDown title defense

Last Friday's WWE SmackDown saw Chelsea Green continue her reign as the inaugural Women's United States Champion. It was also a big night for Drew McIntyre as he secured revenge in his rematch with Jimmy Uso. Now it appears Green has tried to recruit The Scottish Warrior.

Michin failed to dethrone Chelsea once again on SmackDown this past Friday. After B-Fab took out Piper Niven, a hooded woman later rushed in to help Green retain her title. This was later revealed to be Alba Fyre. The champion now has a pair of Scots in Fyre and Niven serving as her Secret Service agents, or the "Slaygents" of her presidential administration as she calls them. Despite her Slammy Awards blow-up with McIntyre, the Canadian is interested in his services.

Chelsea is adding more names to the administration, especially if you're from Scotland. A fan took to X/Twitter and asked if McIntyre could be recruited as Green's first two "Slaygents" are also from The Land of Cakes. The Canadian champion jokingly confirmed the former World Heavyweight Champion was invited to train with the "Secret Hervice."

"We have indeed sent Slaygent D a formal invite to train under the Secret Hervice program," Chelsea Green wrote.

Green has now retained over Michin three times since defeating her to become the inaugural champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, although the former O.C. won via DQ in their second rematch. She has not defended against any other superstar.

Loaded international WWE SmackDown next week

WWE is set to begin its Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe, but this year, there will be multiple international TV tapings. Below is the current lineup for next week's SmackDown at Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain:

Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV

Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits

Next Friday's SmackDown will air on a tape delay of around five hours. The episode will still air in its normal timeslot of 8 pm ET on the USA Network.

