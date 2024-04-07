[WATCH] Drew McIntyre gets into an argument with female WWE Superstar, threatens to escort her out

WWE star Drew McIntyre got into an argument with Chelsea Green after winning the Slammy Award for the Social Star Of The Year.

Before McIntyre was announced as the winner, Green took the stage and accepted the Slammy. However, her chances of winning the award were dashed when the former WWE Champion was named the winner.

While delivering his victory speech, Green refused to relinquish the award before McIntyre threatened to call security on her. He also dedicated the Slammy Award to CM Punk, who later in the day won two separate Slammys.

Following a recent injury to Punk, Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. With the victory, he became the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary was in action on Night 1, as he teamed up with Cody Rhodes in the main event against The Bloodline.

Hence, McIntyre will be the fresher of the two superstars when they cross paths at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins won the World Heavyweight Title in 2023 becoming the inaugural holder of the championship.

