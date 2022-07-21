Chelsea Green claims WWE stole gimmick idea from released NXT star

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was greatly entertained by a new gimmick that debuted on WWE NXT 2.0 last night.

Last night on NXT 2.0, former NXT UK Superstar A-Kid introduced a new masked persona by the name of Axiom, who is being described as a mathematical superhero. He went on to win his debut match on the show against Dante Chen.

The Axiom reveal caught the attention of IMPACT Wrestling's Chelsea Green, who claimed that this gimmick is everything her best friend Deonna Purrazzo pitched years ago when they were in NXT together. Tweeting out:

"@_denisesalcedo I am dead. This is everything @DeonnaPurrazzo pitched!!!!" Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

Deonna Purrazzo hilariously responds to Chelsea Green's tweet

It didn't take too long for Deonna Purrazzo to see the tweet and replied to Chelsea by joking that it only took them four years to understand the gimmick she was trying to pitch. Tweeting out:

"@ImChelseaGreen @_denisesalcedo It only took them 4 years to understand *winking emoji with tongue sticking out*," Deonna Purrazzo replied in a tweet.

While it's amusing to see WWE take a gimmick as they were pitched four years ago, there's really nothing that can be done about it. As Lance Storm pointed out on social media that the company owns the intellectual property since they pitched it while under contract with the company.

Since their WWE releases in April 2020 and 2021, respectively, Purrazzo and Green have gone on to have great success outside of the company.

Purrazzo has won championship gold in IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and AAA. At the same time, Green reunited with her husband Matt Cardona outside of WWE as a tremendous power couple in IMPACT Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance.

What did you think of Axiom's debut last night on WWE NXT 2.0? Are you surprised that this was the gimmick that Deonna Purrazzo initially pitched almost four years ago? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

