Chelsea Green claps back at four-time WWE champion over controversial remarks

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was involved in an online spat with a wrestling veteran. The Women's United States Champion responded to the latter's controversial remarks on her social media post.

The Hot Mess recently took to her X/Twitter account to extend her support to Michin for her post on International Transgender Day of Visibility. However, it did not go well with former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis. The 54-year-old noted that he was disheartened to see Chelsea's take and that he would pray for her.

Chelsea Green retaliated against Venis, stating he could have ignored the X/Twitter post but chose to make a controversial remark instead. She further accused the former WWF European Champion of encouraging harassment toward her and the LGBTQ+ community. Green stood firm in her stance and noted she would be praying for Val Venis as well.

"It’s so unfortunate that instead of simply scrolling past, you chose to quote-tweet me, knowing it would invite your followers to pile on. You were fully aware of what you were doing— encouraging harassment towards me and towards the LGBTQ+ community. Fortunately, neither your opinions nor your attempts to undermine my support will change anything. I’ll be praying for YOU because it looks like you’ve got a little too much time on your hands and hate in your heart ❤️," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ex-WWE writer shares honest take on Chelsea Green's faction

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven recently welcomed Alba Fyre to form a group named the Secret Hervice. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion about the faction.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated he liked The Secret Hervice, but not the name. He further questioned WWE for not providing any explanation as to why Alba Fyre sided with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

"I like the Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how [...] What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden she's just in the group," he said. [From 36:39 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Last week on SmackDown, Alba Fyre wrestled her first match on the main roster since her former tag team partner Isla Dawn's departure from WWE. The 32-year-old teamed up with Piper Niven to defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

