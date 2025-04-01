  • home icon
Vince Russo says he likes WWE faction but points out huge issue with it (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Apr 01, 2025 09:24 GMT
Vince Russo has once again praised a WWE faction - (Images via WWE.com).
Vince Russo is a former champion (Images via wwe.com)

Vince Russo has once again put over a WWE faction. The group in question is Secret Hervice comprising Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer praised the SmackDown trio before pointing out a huge issue with them. He questioned why Fyre combined forces with Green and Niven.

"I like the Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how (...) What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden she's just in the group." [From 36:39 onwards]
Russo called Secret Hervice "the only good thing" on WWE SmackDown after Piper Niven and Alba Fyre defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last week.

"I swear, Mac [Davis], let's just take an instance of the only thing good on this show, even though I think the name is horrible, I think the name is absolutely horrible. The only freaking bright spot on this show was the Secret Hervice. And that's a horrible, horrible, horrible name. But, Mac, this is what I'm talking about. That's the best thing on this show."
youtube-cover
Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has next in store for the trio on Friday Night SmackDown.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Pratik Singh
