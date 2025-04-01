Vince Russo says he likes WWE faction but points out huge issue with it (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has once again put over a WWE faction. The group in question is Secret Hervice comprising Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer praised the SmackDown trio before pointing out a huge issue with them. He questioned why Fyre combined forces with Green and Niven.

"I like the Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how (...) What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden she's just in the group." [From 36:39 onwards]

Russo called Secret Hervice "the only good thing" on WWE SmackDown after Piper Niven and Alba Fyre defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last week.

"I swear, Mac [Davis], let's just take an instance of the only thing good on this show, even though I think the name is horrible, I think the name is absolutely horrible. The only freaking bright spot on this show was the Secret Hervice. And that's a horrible, horrible, horrible name. But, Mac, this is what I'm talking about. That's the best thing on this show."

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has next in store for the trio on Friday Night SmackDown.

