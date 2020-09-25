Chelsea Green confirms testing positive for COVID-19, update on her condition 

WWE has been hit with another COVID-19 outbreak, and this time, it's NXT that has hit hard by the virus. As reported extensively in the past couple of days, many Performance Center members tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea Green, who was taken off NXT TV not too long ago, revealed on Facebook that she had contracted the virus.

"It feels so good to be out and about again after testing positive for COVID. I'm thankful I'm starting to feel like myself again. WEAR YOUR MASKS, people!!"

PWInsider additionally reported that Green has fully recovered from the virus.

It does seem like Green showed symptoms of COVID-19, which has not been the case with many talents and WWE staff members who tested positive for the virus.

PWInsider revealed several details of the newest outbreak in the WWE. It was reported that the company was forced to halt the training at the Performance Center, and the outbreak might have started at a party organized by an NXT talent. Many trainees reportedly attended the party, which began the asymptomatic transmission of the virus.

WWE issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak:

"As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative."

WWE made a few changes to the recent NXT show due to the unforeseen development, and the latest episode was filmed quite late in the day.

There is also an effort being made to keep the NXT talent and staff away from the members of RAW and SmackDown. Several talents were seen on RAW Underground and as part of the RETRIBUTION stable that swarmed the ring.

There is some concern about the main roster Superstars being exposed to the virus; however, we have no updates on whether any talent or staff member actually got infected.