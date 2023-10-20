Chelsea Green confronts fan who thinks she should be booked in major match

Chelsea Green recently confronted a fan who thought she should be involved in an important match next year.

Since making her WWE return, Chelsea Green has come into her own. She has somehow got over due to her entertaining antics on television. She surprised everyone when she captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville.

Although Sonya Deville got injured early into her title reign, Chelsea is still allowed to remain champion with a new partner, Piper Niven, which was unheard of in WWE before.

A fan recently took to social media to say Green should be included in the Money in the Bank ladder match next year. The star quickly responded to the fan that she is already Ms. Money in the Bank, whether she is in the MITB match or not.

"Jay, whether I am in MITB or not… I AM Ms money in the bank if you know what I mean."

Matt Cardona called Chelsea Green WWE's best rehire in recent memory

Chelsea Green had a promising start to her career in NXT several years ago. However, she was suddenly released from the company only to make her return earlier this year.

She was one of several people Triple H brought back once he was put in charge of WWE's creative direction. Matt Cardona spoke about her return on Fightful's The Hump podcast, where he called her the best rehire in recent history.

"She is doing excellent," Cardona said. "Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don't know what the pre-requisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the pre-requisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her a** off, and it shows. She's knocking it out of the park right now. I'd argue that from all of those rehires, she's been the most successful." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if WWE considers putting her in the Money in the Bank ladder match next year.

