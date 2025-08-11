  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green Demands Justice After Getting Embarrassed on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green Demands Justice After Getting Embarrassed on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 11, 2025 01:38 GMT
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green is a former Women's United States Champion (source: WWE.com)

Chelsea Green was embarrassed on WWE SmackDown last week. Now, she has demanded justice for the incident.

Ad

Green has been one of the most entertaining acts on the WWE roster for quite some time. Her antics on screen always get her into trouble. Last week on SmackDown, she thought it would be a great idea to interrupt Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair during their segment. This led to her facing Flair in a singles match.

During the match, the Secret Hervice placed Alexa Bliss' birthday cake into the ring. However, this plan backfired as Chelsea Green was dropped face-first on the cake before being pinned. Following this embarrassing moment, WWE Australia asked on social media if anyone had checked on Chelsea that day. The former Women's United States Champion replied negatively and demanded justice for what happened to her on the blue brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"OF COURSE NOT. #justiceforchelsea."

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Check out her tweet below:

Ad

Chelsea Green upset with WWE's recent booking decision

After WWE introduced the Women's United States Championship last year, Chelsea Green became the first woman to hold that title. She held it for several months before eventually losing it to Zelina Vega. Since Chelsea was the inaugural Women's United States Champion, she shares a special bond with the title.

During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the 34-year-old was asked to share her thoughts on the fact that the title wouldn't be defended at SummerSlam. Chelsea stated that it made her upset since she put in a lot of work with that title to make it relevant.

Ad
"It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it right before Christmas, I did not stop working. I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset,” Green said.

It remains to be seen what's next for Chelsea Green.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications