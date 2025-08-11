Chelsea Green Demands Justice After Getting Embarrassed on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green was embarrassed on WWE SmackDown last week. Now, she has demanded justice for the incident.Green has been one of the most entertaining acts on the WWE roster for quite some time. Her antics on screen always get her into trouble. Last week on SmackDown, she thought it would be a great idea to interrupt Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair during their segment. This led to her facing Flair in a singles match.During the match, the Secret Hervice placed Alexa Bliss' birthday cake into the ring. However, this plan backfired as Chelsea Green was dropped face-first on the cake before being pinned. Following this embarrassing moment, WWE Australia asked on social media if anyone had checked on Chelsea that day. The former Women's United States Champion replied negatively and demanded justice for what happened to her on the blue brand.&quot;OF COURSE NOT. #justiceforchelsea.&quot;Check out her tweet below:Chelsea Green upset with WWE's recent booking decisionAfter WWE introduced the Women's United States Championship last year, Chelsea Green became the first woman to hold that title. She held it for several months before eventually losing it to Zelina Vega. Since Chelsea was the inaugural Women's United States Champion, she shares a special bond with the title.During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the 34-year-old was asked to share her thoughts on the fact that the title wouldn't be defended at SummerSlam. Chelsea stated that it made her upset since she put in a lot of work with that title to make it relevant.&quot;It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it right before Christmas, I did not stop working. I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset,” Green said. It remains to be seen what's next for Chelsea Green.