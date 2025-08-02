Chelsea Green is upset with WWE's SummerSlam booking

Chelsea Green has expressed her displeasure at WWE's booking ahead of SummerSlam. This weekend will see the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event in WWE history. The card has been stacked with multiple title matches and other notable bouts.

However, a glaring omission from the show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, hasn't gone down well with The Hot Mess. Green appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show and talked about her WWE character, becoming the first ever Women's United States Champion and the Evolution PLE.

She was then asked to share her thoughts on the fact that the Women's U.S Title won't be defended at SummerSlam.

"It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it right before Christmas, I did not stop working. I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset,” Green said. [From 15:34-15:51]

While the Women's Intercontinental Title has gained much attention in the last two months, Green feels it has been a backward step for the U.S Title.

"I feel like I laid the groundwork for this title to mean something, and unfortunately, we’ve taken a step back from that but that’s not the girls fault." [From 15:52-16:00]

Chelsea Green beat Michin in the tournament finals last December to crown the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She held the title until April 25, when Zelina Vega beat her for it. Currently, the title is held by Giulia, who defeated Vega on the June 27 episode of SmackDown.

Chelsea Green's frustration could also stem from the fact that the title has been barely featured since WWE took it away from her. Notably, this comes despite Triple H praising the WWE women over the men's roster during an episode of WWE: Unreal.

Chelsea Green was planned to win the Women's Royal Rumble in a shocking way

Netflix's WWE: Unreal gave fans an insight into a lot backstage interactions, including from the writers's room. During one such meeting ahead of the Royal Rumble, Triple H alongside his creative team was discussing the probable winners for this year's Women's Rumble.

While the names of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair came up, writer Ed Koskey suggested that Green should win the match in a surprise fashion. Koskey mentioned that after the 29th participant enters the the match, there would be only two wrestlers in the ring, who would end up eliminating each other. This would allow the number 30 wrestler to come out and simply win the match. Koskey pitched the idea for Chelsea Green to be the last entrant.

