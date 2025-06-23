  • home icon
  Chelsea Green gets a new name; Rey Mysterio heavily involved amid WWE absence

Chelsea Green gets a new name; Rey Mysterio heavily involved amid WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 23, 2025 09:37 GMT
Chelsea Green (left) and Rey Mysterio (right) [Image credits: Green
Chelsea Green (left) and Rey Mysterio (right) [Image credits: Chelsea Green's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media to share her new name while posing alongside Rey Mysterio. The Master of 619 is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

Rey Mysterio last competed inside the ring on the April 18, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he teamed up with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to lock horns with the American Made. During the bout, Mysterio suffered an unfortunate injury. The Hall of Famer was supposed to wrestle against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, but was replaced by Fenix. Since then, he hasn't stepped inside the squared circle.

Amid his absence from WWE , Rey Mysterio was recently spotted alongside Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with the legend. She also shared her new name, seemingly taking inspiration from the Luchador.

"REY [White heart emoji] CHELSTERIO," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Rey Mysterio says it would be hard for WWE to push him as a heel

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Rey Mysterio talked about never turning heel in his WWE career. The Master of 619 shared a personal story of his wife always telling him that he doesn't get mad at anyone except her.

Mysterio added that he believed it would be extremely hard for the Stamford-based promotion to push him as a heel because of his real-life nature.

"Wow! Ooh! They would really have to push me to the edge. I mean, even my wife says, ‘I’ve never seen you get mad at anyone but me. Why do you not fight… You don’t fight with anyone. But when you want to fight, you fight with me.’ So, I mean, it would be very hard for me to get pushed [successfully as a heel]," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen when the Hall of Famer will return to in-ring action in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
