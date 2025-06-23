Chelsea Green gets a new name; Rey Mysterio heavily involved amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media to share her new name while posing alongside Rey Mysterio. The Master of 619 is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

Rey Mysterio last competed inside the ring on the April 18, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he teamed up with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to lock horns with the American Made. During the bout, Mysterio suffered an unfortunate injury. The Hall of Famer was supposed to wrestle against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, but was replaced by Fenix. Since then, he hasn't stepped inside the squared circle.

Amid his absence from WWE , Rey Mysterio was recently spotted alongside Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with the legend. She also shared her new name, seemingly taking inspiration from the Luchador.

Trending

"REY [White heart emoji] CHELSTERIO," she wrote.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio says it would be hard for WWE to push him as a heel

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Rey Mysterio talked about never turning heel in his WWE career. The Master of 619 shared a personal story of his wife always telling him that he doesn't get mad at anyone except her.

Mysterio added that he believed it would be extremely hard for the Stamford-based promotion to push him as a heel because of his real-life nature.

"Wow! Ooh! They would really have to push me to the edge. I mean, even my wife says, ‘I’ve never seen you get mad at anyone but me. Why do you not fight… You don’t fight with anyone. But when you want to fight, you fight with me.’ So, I mean, it would be very hard for me to get pushed [successfully as a heel]," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen when the Hall of Famer will return to in-ring action in World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More