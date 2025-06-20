Rey Mysterio shares major reason why he's never turned heel in WWE

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently shared why he never turned heel during his time in the company. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Ad

In an interview with WrestleZone, Mysterio shared why he never turned heel in WWE. He joked that his wife was the only person who had ever seen him angry and noted that it would have been difficult for him to be successful as a heel.

“Wow! Ooh! They would really have to push me to the edge. I mean, even my wife says, ‘I’ve never seen you get mad at anyone but me. Why do you not fight… You don’t fight with anyone. But when you want to fight, you fight with me.’ So, I mean, it would be very hard for me to get pushed [successfully as a heel],” he said.

Ad

Trending

The former champion noted that he is a laid-back person in real life, and being a heel would be hard for him to pull off.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

“I think the only time that I’ve been closest to becoming a heel — and I guess we were just having fun because that’s how we were, is Filthy Animals. That has been the closest. But overall, my personality, my demeanor, is very laid back. So, I think it would be very hard," added Rey Mysterio. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 but suffered an injury ahead of The Show of Shows earlier this year.

Rey Mysterio was "afraid" before his son joined WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared that Rey Mysterio was worried about his son, RAW star Dominik Mysterio, before he signed with WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan shared that Dominik Mysterio didn't know what he wanted to do with his life before deciding to pursue a career in professional wrestling. The legend noted that Rey Mysterio was worried, but eventually the Intercontinental Champion figured it out.

Ad

"The main thing was he didn't know what he wanted to do, and Rey was afraid, you know. He didn't go to college, and he didn't wanna be in wrestling. And then one day, he just told his dad, 'You know what I wanna take a shot at wrestling.' So we started to train him, he was out of shape, you know. He got tired really easily. So he (Rey) sent him to Florida to get in shape, then he sent him to Calgary with Lance Storm, and different places." [0:52 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rey Mysterio when he is cleared to return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More