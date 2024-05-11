Chelsea Green gets praise for one moment from SmackDown, WWE legend predicts big future for her (Exclusive)

Among the talents that have returned to WWE, Chelsea Green has seemingly had the most fun on TV. Dutch Mantell recently praised the WWE star and her partner, Piper Niven, following another packed SmackDown episode.

Chelsea Green didn't wrestle on SmackDown but, unfortunately for her, ate a nasty punch from Jade Cargill during the latter's match against Piper Niven.

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed he loved how Chelsea Green took the bump, and was all praises for the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Calling her a "diamond in the rough," Mantell predicted that WWE will push Chelsea and get great returns from her:

"The best bump in the match was Chelsea Green taking the punch off the apron. That was the best bump of the match, and what a hell of a bump it was. Chelsea Green is a diamond in the rough. They are going to get a lot of returns from her. Because people like her, she is funny, she is a smart a**." [From 39:25 to 39:47]

As noted above, Green's partner, Piper Niven, wrestled Jade Cargill this week, and despite predictably losing, the 33-year-old star had an impressive outing.

While speaking on the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that Piper Niven played her role to perfection in the match and wasn't negatively affected by the loss whatsoever.

"It was actually better than I thought it would be. See, I've never seen Piper Niven before. But she played the role of a bigger girl and stood her ground. So, for me, seeing her for the first time and knowing who the winner was going to be, but if I was a brand new fan, I couldn't have told you the winner upfront... It didn't hurt her one bit." [From 38:53 to 3924]

Piper and Green have been an entertaining act, but based on what went down on SmackDown, WWE could pull the plug on the tag team soon.

