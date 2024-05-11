WWE SmackDown might have teased popular tag team breaking up soon

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown delivered an incredible show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Pennsylvania. While the King and Queen of The Ring tournament saw significant progressions, WWE also seemingly teased the break-up of a tag team on the show.

The Stamford-based promotion might have furtively hinted that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could part ways in the near future. It came in the wake of a backstage segment when Niven and Green interrupted Bayley during her interview and confronted the WWE Women's Champion.

Piper Niven shows interest in Bayley's title

During the backstage segment on SmackDown, Chelsea Green walked away after having an brief chat with Bayley. However, Piper Niven stayed back for a while as she kept staring at the WWE Women's Championship that was on The Role Model's shoulder.

Niven seemingly showed interest in Bayley's title, as she might have furtively showcased her desire for the gold. This was seemingly an indication that the 33-year-old star could ditch Chelsea Green and go after the WWE Women's Championship, thus heralding her singles run on the blue brand.

Hence, the backstage segment on SmackDown could have teased the break-up of Green and Niven, as WWE might have sown the seeds of Bayley's potential championship match against the Scottish Superstar.

Piper Niven has been losing lately

Regardless of the change in roster following the WWE Draft 2024, Piper Niven's luck remains the same. She has been losing her matches quite frequently in recent times and has had lackluster storylines ever since pairing with Chelsea Green.

The 33-year-old star also lost the Queen of The Ring qualifier match on the latest episode of SmackDown. It could be a major indication that Niven might ditch her tag team partner and go for a singles run on the blue brand.

The Scottish Superstar may contemplate that her alliance with Chelsea Green might be dragging her behind. Hence, she might part ways in pursuit of going after Bayley and rising to the main event scene.

WWE might push both as singles superstar

Back in December, there were reports that WWE was quite satisfied with Chelsea Green's performance and seemingly wanted to push her as a singles superstar. While that never came to fruition, the 2024 Draft might have sown the seeds for those plans.

With Green and Piper Niven moving to SmackDown, WWE could finally push both superstars as singles competitors, as their alliance has failed to yield any benefits in the women's tag team division. While Niven has been eating losses lately, Green's character looks quite stagnant.

Therefore, it could be the perfect time to split the duo, as WWE might have already dropped subtle hints on the episode of SmackDown this week.

