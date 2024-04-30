Chelsea Green reacts to being drafted to SmackDown with another WWE star

Chelsea Green has taken to social media to react to being drafted to SmackDown during this week's WWE Draft. She and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, were drafted to the blue brand on Night Two of the annual event.

The duo held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for several months before they lost it to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the December 18th, 2023, episode of RAW. Despite being a heel, Chelsea is one of the most entertaining wrestlers of the current era. On RAW this week, Alundra Blayze announced that The Hot Mess and Piper Niven had been drafted to the SmackDown.

Chelsea Green then took to X and claimed that the blue brand should be ecstatic to have a star like her and Piper Niven.

"SmackDown should be ECSTATIC to have a star like me… I mean US… on their brand!" she wrote.

Dutch Mantell questioned why WWE released Chelsea Green in the first place

The Hot Mess was released from WWE in 2021 along with numerous other performers, including her husband, Matt Cardona. She returned during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell wondered why the company ever let the 33-year-old go.

"I think that was a mistake! That girl's [Chelsea Green] got star written on her. She is the most entertaining female they [WWE] have. She's kinda klutzy in that kind of way, and she's very good too. Did you see her take that dropkick in Japan in the corner? Oh my God, I thought her head came off. And then she replied to me later. She said, 'Oh yeah, that is indeed me taking that dropkick!'" he said.

It will be fascinating to see how Green fares on the Nick Aldis-led SmackDown.