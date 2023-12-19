32-year-old WWE star to receive a massive push in 2024? Why recent loss isn't a deterrent

Some WWE stars will end their 2023 on a high note, and fewer ones even as champions, but that's not the case for Chelsea Green. On RAW this week, she and her partner, Piper Niven, lost their Women's Tag Team Championship. However, this loss may not even be a bad omen.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and established herself as a "Karen" character. She later paired with Sonya Deville, and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship in July, but the latter suffered an injury. However, Piper Niven returned and became Chelsea's partner, but they recently lost the titles against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Still, this may be a way for the former Hot Mess to return to singles action.

It was noted that Chelsea and Piper's partnership was sudden and may not have happened if Sonya wasn't injured. However, Green has also previously expressed that she wouldn't have any problems defending the tag titles alone since she liked being a one-man band. Although there was success with the pair, it may have been holding her character back.

Chelsea has no problems going solo, just like her time in IMPACT Wrestling. During her 2017 run in the company, she portrayed a maniacal gimmick and even won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Her time in the promotion proves that despite that type of character, she could still perform well in the ring as a solo star.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has also been quite famous to fans as a solo or tag team star. However, the same goes for professionals.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell said Chelsea Green is one of his favorites, as she is well-rounded. It was also reported that officials were impressed with her performance upon returning to the company.

What angle does WWE Hall of Famer think could fit Chelsea Green?

Chelsea's recent WWE run showcased that she could portray her character entertainingly and be a legitimate champion and performer. Due to her skills, Bully Ray thinks she can tackle one more role.

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray stated that he would be interested to see a pairing between Otis and Chelsea. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled the success of Mandy Rose and Otis' pairing and stated Green could make everybody else better that's around her.

This would be an interesting storyline, especially with Maxxine Dupri also tagging with Alpha Academy. Both women could ally or have a feud over the superstar.

Who is Chelsea Green blaming for her loss?

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea blamed Adam Pearce for losing the Women's Tag Team Championship. Green stated that it was the RAW General Manager's fault for possibly instructing the ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, to introduce her in a different way than usual.

It would be interesting to see if Green will continue her partnership with Piper Niven or if both women will part ways next year.