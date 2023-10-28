Dutch Mantell feels WWE has "untapped potential" with current champion after SmackDown matchup (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke highly of one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green.

Green came up to the new SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, this week on SmackDown. She and Piper Niven felt that they should have been the hosts of Halloween Havoc and made fun of Shotzi. This led to Aldis scheduling a match between Shotzi and Chelsea for this week's episode.

This week on SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that Chelsea Green was one of his favorite female stars on the roster. He explained that even though she lost to Shotzi, Green could still be a major player for WWE. He claimed that the 32-year-old star was great in the ring and on the mic as well and had the ability to get fans involved in her matches.

"You know who one of my favorite girls is right now? Chelsea...Oh yeah, she got beat tonight but she's still my girl. I think they have just untapped potential. She can do anything. She can act, she can cry, she can dance, she can sing. She can make you feel sad. I mean, I think she has it all," Mantell said. [1:05:17 - 1:05:43]

Dutch Mantell also liked former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

During the same discussion, Mantell also mentioned that he liked former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans as well. He was still confused as to why the company let her go. He felt that she could have been one of the biggest stars in the division.

"My girl that they just got rid of. What's her name? Lacey Evans, was that her name? I liked her too. I don't know what her problem was, but I was a big, big supporter of her. She was a good talker," Mantell said. [1:05:45 - 1:05:59]

Mantell claimed that she was great on the mic as well and had huge potential before WWE released her earlier this year.

