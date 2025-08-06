Chelsea Green Has Apologized Following Real-Life Controversy

WWE star Chelsea Green has come out and offered an apology following a real-life controversy. Green, who has been one of the most entertaining and vocal stars in WWE, recently returned to NXT. However, of late, she had been in the news due to other reasons.Following the passing of Hulk Hogan, Green was asked to comment on it, and she said that, keeping his political views aside, The Hulkster was an icon of the wrestling industry. However, these comments drew backlash on social media, with Green claiming to have received death threats.She apologized on social media, saying it wasn't her intention to hurt anyone. Shortly afterward, on July 26, she announced that she would be taking a hiatus from social media, citing &quot;overwhelming&quot; backlash. But now The Hot Mess has returned to social media with a message on X (fka Twitter) for her followers.Chelsea Green apologized to fans for making their timelines suffer without her.“My fellow PatriHOTS, I, your CommandHER in Chief, need to apologize… For making your timelines suffer without me these past several weeks. Your first ever (and next) Women’s United States Champion, star of episode 3 of WWE Unreal on Netflix and episode 127 of the 22nd season on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live sadly cannot be everywhere at once.”Green also revealed that going forward, she will have a director of social media to manage her content online.“Going forward, my DirectHER of Social Media will have a presence on this account alongside myself as we continue to paint this app — and the entire WWE Universe — Red, White &amp; GREEN!” she added.Green has been known for her boisterous nature in the WWE ring as well as online. She has often voiced in-character frustrations online and even interacted regularly with the fan accounts. For many social media users, this will be a welcome return.Chelsea Green made an appearance on NXTChelsea Green made a surprise appearance on NXT this week alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven.She came out during the segment between Ethan Page and Tavion Heights, siding with the North American Champion. The segment ended with Heights punching Page and telling Green he would find a woman who could do the same to her as well.It remains to be seen whether WWE books Chelsea Green on NXT in the coming days or if it was a one-off appearance.