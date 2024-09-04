  • home icon
  • Chelsea Green interrupts WWE champion's promo; gets knocked out by newly signed 30-year-old star

By Sheron
Modified Sep 04, 2024 02:56 GMT
Chelsea Green was drafted to WWE SmackDown in April 2024 [Image Credits: Chelsea Green's official X account]

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green returned to the NXT arena after a long time. The Hot Mess interrupted the segment of a WWE champion to challenge her for her title. However, the SmackDown star's words were interrupted by a newly signed star who knocked her out.

Roxanne Perez delivered an in-ring promo on this week’s NXT episode. The Prodigy claimed she would soon break the premium live event records of most appearances and wins held by IYO SKY and Asuka, respectively. Thus, she concluded that whoever faced her would be left in the smoke, sending a taunt and a warning to WWE’s latest signee, Giulia.

The lights went out while she spoke, but Chelsea Green walked out instead of the 30-year-old star. The Hot Mess asked Perez if she was surprised and entered the ring as the crowd chanted her name.

Green said she would challenge Perez to a title match, and the General Manager of all three brands, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and Ava, couldn’t tell her otherwise.

The lights went out again, and Giulia entered the arena this time. Chelsea Green felt insulted by the interruption and swung at her, only to get neutralized by a G-Trigger from the 30-year-old star.

The Italian-Japanese wrestler picked up the mic and said she would face Perez at CW.

The 30-year-old locked eyes with Roxy again as The Prodigy held her championship belt high. It would be interesting to see if Giulia will finally be the star who ends Roxane Perez’s unstoppable championship run.

Edited by Angana Roy
