Chelsea Green issues lengthy statement following WWE release 

Chelsea Green was one of the most surprising names to feature on the list of nine superstars released by WWE earlier today.

The former NXT Superstar posted a thoughtful message on Twitter in the aftermath of her release, as she looked back at her WWE career. Green admittedly didn't achieve everything she'd envisioned in WWE, but the star was still proud of her efforts.

Green vowed to "take back control" and make a name for herself following her WWE release.

Here's Chelsea Green's statement:

"I've made once in a lifetime memories at WWE. "I didn't do everything I set out to do, but I'm proud of what I have done. (Can you say you were in a Royal Rumble for 14 seconds?) I'm proud of the fact that I never took NO for an answer (even after 4 tryouts and a reality show). I'm proud of the fact that I came back stronger every single time I was knocked down (or broke an arm). Although it's been a few years, nothing has changed. I'm still that girl. Tomorrow, I'll get up, dust myself off and start on my next journey. I'm taking back control, I'm refocusing and I'm going to do what I've always set out to do – Make a name for myself. It's been short & sweet WWE Universe. I'll see you on TV"

Where did it all go wrong for Chelsea Green in the WWE?

Chelsea Green worked tremendously hard to get into WWE as she attended several tryouts and was also part of WWE's Tough Enough series in 2015.

Green finally accomplished her goal in 2018 by securing a WWE contract after impressing at a tryout. While the former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star showcased a lot of promise during her WWE stint, untimely injuries negatively affected her momentum.

In November last year, Green was called up to SmackDown to be a part of a high-stakes Survivor Series qualifying match. Green, unfortunately, broke her wrist during the contest and was effectively sidelined for an indefinite timeframe.

Welcome back, it’s been a while. 💄 pic.twitter.com/AsAuhy6RdL — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021

Reports even emerged not too long ago stating that Chelsea Green had signed a new three-year contract with WWE, and the company even had some creative plans for her.

However, the situation has seemingly taken an unforeseen turn, and Green will now have to wait for her 90-day non-compete clause to expire before making her next move.